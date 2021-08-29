Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Sells $1,364,630.34 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

