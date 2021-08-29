Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

