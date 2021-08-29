Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BW stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $652.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

