Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $157.16 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.