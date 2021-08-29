Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,292,034.28.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$152.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.28. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.11.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

