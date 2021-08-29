Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $11,135,194.96 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $32,608,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

