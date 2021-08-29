Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 63,621 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.62. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

