Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

