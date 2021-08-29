Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31.
Shares of WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
