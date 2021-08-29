Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31.

Shares of WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

