InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 1st

InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate III Financial Partners had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS IPVFU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

