Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRK. Barclays cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON ITRK traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,230 ($68.33). The company had a trading volume of 171,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,672. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,426.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.36%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

