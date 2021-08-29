Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.