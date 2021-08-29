Intrust Bank NA Has $4.03 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.58. The stock had a trading volume of 335,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

