Intrust Bank NA Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $142.35. 123,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

