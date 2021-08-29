Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 432.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.29. 424,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,200. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.