Intrust Bank NA Sells 361 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $15,784,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.