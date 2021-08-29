Intrust Bank NA Sells 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.70 and a 1-year high of $496.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

