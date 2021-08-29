Intrust Bank NA Sells 543 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CAE were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CAE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CAE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $28.59. 328,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,793. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

