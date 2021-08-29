Intuit Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.