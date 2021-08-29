Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.43. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.