Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BSMP opened at $26.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

