Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

