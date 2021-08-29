Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,503,046.70 in Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

