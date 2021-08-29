Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.