Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. 2,294,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

