Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.