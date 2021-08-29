Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Declares $0.16 Interim Dividend

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Iress alerts:

About Iress

Iress Limited designs and develops software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and consent infrastructure-as-a-service; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Iress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.