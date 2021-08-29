iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.83

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

