iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 338,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,305. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.