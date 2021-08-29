iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

