iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $92.40 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $99.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

