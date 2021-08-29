iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 70,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.