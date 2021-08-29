iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $172,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.