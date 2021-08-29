iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

