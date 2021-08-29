iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.