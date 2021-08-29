iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

