iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.