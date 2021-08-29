iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 9.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

