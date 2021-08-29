iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.85

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,993,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

