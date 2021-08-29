iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.85

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

