iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.33

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 40891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 684.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after buying an additional 41,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

