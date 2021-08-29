iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.40. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 179.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ISUN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

