Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.20. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

