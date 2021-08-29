J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.79. 309,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

