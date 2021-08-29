Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

