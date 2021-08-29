Javier D. Ferrer Sells 9,500 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BPOP opened at $77.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

