Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,130 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. 547,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,303. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

