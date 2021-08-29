Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $376.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

