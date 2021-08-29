Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

NYSE GWW traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,663. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.