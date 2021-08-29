Jensen Investment Management Inc. Makes New $166.73 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,185,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,729,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

